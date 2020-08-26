Irrespective of whether you are health conscious or not, one thing you should be very sure about is to keep your blood sugar at a minimum level. This is important to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Also, when the sugar level increases over and above the normal range, the pancreas also get damaged by producing excessive insulin. Blood glucose is converted into energy by the insulin produced by the pancreas. LatestLY brings you a list of five foods that can help lower blood sugar level. From Dark Chocolate to Quinoa, Here Are 5 Foods You Should Eat to Lower Cholesterol Level.

In order to keep the blood glucose level in a normal range, it is also vital to keep the mind stress-free and lead a healthy lifestyle by eating foods at the right time and taking appropriate sleep. Apart from this, it is also necessary to maintain healthy body weight. Diabetes patients should take utmost care of their diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Foods with glycemic index (GI) score of more than 55 are not ideal for diabetics as they cause an immediate spike of blood sugar. Also, foods rich in simple carbs and refined sugar, refined flour should be avoided to avoid the increase in blood glucose.

Five Foods to Lower Blood Sugar Level

1. Broccoli

Broccoli (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable which consists of sulforaphane, a type of isothiocyanate that has blood-sugar-reducing properties. Apart from this, broccoli is low in carbohydrates and rich in vitamins and minerals.

2. Okra

Okra (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Okra is loaded with blood-sugar-lowering compounds like polysaccharides and flavonoid antioxidants. Apart from this, this vegetable also comes along with rhamnogalacturonan, the main polysaccharide that has been identified as a powerful anti-diabetic compound.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fibre and antioxidants which help reduce blood sugar level. These seeds are also high in polysaccharides which have the potential to regulate blood glucose level.

4. Citrus Fruits

Oranges Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Citrus fruit like oranges and grapefruit are low in glycemic index value. Also, these fruits are packed with fibre and contain plant compounds like naringenin, a polyphenol that has powerful anti-diabetic properties.

5. Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chia seeds are rich in protein and omega 3 fatty acids. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, chia seed consumption can reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Therefore, in order to keep your blood sugar level low, be sure to include above-mentioned foods regularly in your diet. Apart from this, also stay away from leading a sedentary lifestyle and do some light exercises for at least five days a week.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

