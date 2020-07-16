Fresh Spinach Day is annually celebrated on July 16. This event is observed to have the fresh green leafy vegetable in different ways. Spinach takes one back to their childhood days of watching Popeye smashing Brutus and other villains after having a can of spinach. When Popeye says he is strong to the finish because he eats spinach, it is quite meaningful. Spinach is nutritious and can work wonders on our health. On the occasion of Fresh Spinach Day 2020, LatestLY brings you some health facts about spinach, which can boost immunity and improve eyesight. 5 Reasons To Have Mutton Liver With Spinach in Your Diet.

Spinach originated in Persia and it belongs to the amaranth family. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of spinach provides 23 calories which consist of 2.9 g proteins, 3.6 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fibre and 0.4 g fats. This green leafy vegetable contains micronutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K1, folic acid, iron and calcium. Let's take a look at five health benefits of spinach, which will give you many reasons to enjoy this green leafy vegetable in your meals on Fresh Spinach Day 2020. Does Iron Deficiency Lead to Hair Fall; From Eggs to Spinach, Foods One Must Eat for a Healthy Scalp.

Health Facts About Spinach

1. Spinach is a rich source of vitamin C, which can boost the immune system by fighting free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

2. Spinach can strengthen bones as they consist of Vitamin K, which helps in promoting the production of a protein known as Osteocalc which is responsible for stabilising calcium in the bones.

3. This green leafy vegetable can improve eye health as it contains beta carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein and chlorophyll, which are responsible for sharpening the eyesight.

4. Spinach comes along with vitamin A which is necessary for sebum production that keeps the hair moisturised. Also, vitamin A helps in faster hair growth.

5. Eating spinach regularly can reduce the risk of heart attacks due to the presence of lutein that prevents thickening of walls of arteries.

Therefore, there are no reasons to stay away from spinach which can enhance your health. On Fresh Spinach Day 2020, prepare different recipes of this green leafy vegetable and enjoy them with your family.

