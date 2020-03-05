From Loss of Erection to Hitting Climax Early, Here are Smart Ways to Cope with The Most Awkward Sex Situations

Sex (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Sex is no doubt fun, but the performance pressure can make it challenging too. Sometimes, sex can become clumsy and a bit too awkward and uncomfortable. In a recent survey, 24 percent of women responded, saying that sex made them feel uneasy. From your partner finishing before you reached the big O to you not being able to get into the mood, there can be a lot of reasons for less-than-ideal sex. Here's how to smartly handle awkward sex situations.

Situation 1: You are Not in Mood

You had the best dinner date with your partner, and you can look at their eyes and say that they do not want the night to end. While sex would be an icing on the cake, the only trouble is that you are not in the mood. To deal with the situation without making things weird, think about exploring other avenues of pleasure with your partner that makes both of you happy. It should not always boil down to sex. There are other things like massaging each other and making out, that encourages intimacy.

If not being in the mood is a recurring thing, make sure that you talk it out with a physician or a sex therapist. You may suffer from something known as the hypoactive sexual desire disorder, which is characterised by an ongoing lack of desire for sexual activity. Sex Tips: Do Men Feel Inadequate When Women Use a Vibrator During Sex?

Situation 2: Your Partner Jerks Off Before You Finish

If your partner finishes off before you are even nearly there, your mood can quickly turn from sexy to not-so-sexy. If you feel that your partner gets in and gets out in no time without caring for you to finish, it is absolutely okay to say something. Ask them what can you do to slow this down a bit. Speak up because your partner will enjoy it when you have fun too. Your partner will love to hear you if it makes them a better lover. Hot Sex Tips: From Positions To Erogenous Spots, What Do You Do When The Relationship is Great but the Sex Isn’t?

Situation 3: Your Partner Can't Keep Their Erection

Loss of erection is extremely common during sex, but there are a lot of things that can mess with a man's ability to pitch a tent. According to a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, alcohol consumption and lack of privacy during sex are two of the most common causes of loss of erection. Normalise the situation by slowing things down. You can maybe give him a massage and figure out where and how he likes to be touched. Sexual Desires: Do Women Want More Sex Than Men? Here's What You Didn't Know!

In the end, make sure that you do not hurt your partner while sharing your experience and feelings. Be understanding and work together towards making your romp session the ultimate best!