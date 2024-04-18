Calcium is an important element that helps to strengthen your bones and teeth. It is also required for a variety of bodily activities, including muscular movement, blood clotting, and neuron signalling. The quantity of calcium you require varies with your age and gender. In general, children, postmenopausal women, and old age people require more calcium. Even if you are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet, there are many foods that can help you get enough calcium. Try eating a variety of these foods to meet your daily calcium requirements.Top Healthy Foods: From Quinoa To Leafy Greens, 10 Power-Packed Foods You Should Add to Your Daily Meals for a Healthy Lifestyle.

1. Cheese

Cheese is an excellent source of calcium and protein. Your body absorbs calcium faster from dairy products than from plant sources, so strive to include more dairy items in your diet. Parmesan cheese contains the greatest amount of calcium. It is a tasty and popular source of calcium.

2. Almond Milk

Almond milk is a mixture of ground almonds and filtered water. This nut-based milk is typically fortified with calcium carbonate, a mineral found in limestone. If you want a plant-based dairy substitute and don't want to drink soy, almond milk is an option.

3. Milk

Milk is an excellent source of calcium. It is quickly absorbed and digested and is always accessible. Goat milk is likewise high in calcium. Milk also contains protein, vitamin A, and vitamin D. So, daily intake of milk is important for keeping your bones strong.

4. Tofu

If you are vegan and diet conscious, tofu is an excellent alternative for meeting your calcium needs. Tofu is naturally gluten-free and has no cholesterol. It's also a great source of protein, so try it in scrambles, stir-fry, salads, and other dishes.

5. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as collard greens, spinach, and kale, are extremely healthful and contain a lot of calcium. Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, are high in oxalates, which are naturally occurring chemicals that bind to calcium and reduce its absorption.