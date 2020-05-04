Guilty of Snacking Mindlessly? Brew These Soothing Teas to Beat Digestive Discomfort and Alleviate Gas and Bloat!

Tea (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mindless snacking has been a common side effect of self-isolating at home. It is usually a result of eating too quickly or eating foods that are harder to digest. It also leads to bloating, which is a build-up of gas in the stomach. If bloating or gas has been a pervasive problem for you, you may be able to reduce those discomforts with certain herbal teas. So, get your hands on these teas for aiding digestion and eliminating bloat.

Ginger Tea

Brew ginger tea when you feel bloated. Ginger has carminative properties, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements. It can also help in relieving issues such as flatulence, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Mint Tea

A warm cup of peppermint tea does more than just relax your mind. It promotes your digestive health and helps in the smooth running of the bowel movements. Home Remedy of the Week: Treat Constipation Naturally With Sabja or Basil (Tulsi) Seeds.

Fennel Tea

Fennel can also ease the muscles of the digestive track, so why not brew some fennel seeds in your tea? Apart from aiding digestion, it can also help beat bad breath. 'Quarantine Constipation' Is Real During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How to Get Your Bowel Movement Running When Your Guts are Giving You Silent Treatment.

Green Tea

Green tea seems to have the most significant health benefits with lowering the risk of heart disease. But it also has positive effects on your gastrointestinal system. It can be a great way to relieve digestive disorders such as bloating and heartburn.

Turmeric Tea

The curcumin, in turmeric, has been extensively studied for its preventive health benefits. Curcumin has antioxidant properties which can help reduce inflammation and digestive discomfort. You can also boil some turmeric in your milk apart from brewing a tea. Home Remedies For Acidity and Gas: Symptoms and Causes + Tips To Cure Acid Reflux Naturally.

Bottom line: Each of these seven teas has properties which promote digestion and ease symptoms of bloating. However, if you experience chronic digestive issues, it's essential to speak with your doctor before trying any natural remedies.