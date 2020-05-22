Healthy Sheer Khurma Recipe For Eid ul-Fitr 2020; Here’s How to Enjoy This Sweet Delicacy Guilt Free (Watch Video)

Sheer Khurma (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Eid ul-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on May 24 or May 25 in India depending upon the moon sighting. When we think of Eid al-Fitr, the first thing which comes to our mind is the various yummy dishes prepared on the festive day. One traditional sweet dish which is made in every Muslim household of the Indian subcontinent region is sheer khurma, also known as sheer khorma. Sheer khurma is delicious, but health-conscious people stay away from it in fear of gaining weight. We bring you a few tips along with the healthy recipe of sheer khurma, by which you can have this festive dessert guilt-free. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Summer Drink Recipes: From Rooh Afza to Aam Panna, 6 Thirst-Quenching Sharbat You Can Make at Home to Celebrate Eid (Watch Videos)

The word 'sheer' is a Persian word for milk and 'khurma' stands for dates. Sheer khurma consists of vermicelli fried in clarified butter. This fried vermicelli are then cooked in milk, after it thickens, dates and other ingredients are added on top of it. If prepared using appropriate ingredients, sheer khurma can indeed turn out to be a healthy dessert providing your body with vital nutrients. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

Five Tips to Prepare Sheer Khurma in Healthy Way

1. Use skimmed milk or toned milk instead of whole milk. Fat content in skimmed milk or toned milk is less compared to whole milk. Also, whole milk contains saturated fat which can be unhealthy.

2. Sheer khurma, which has vermicelli as a base ingredient is made from wheat flour and it is low in sodium. Therefore, sheer khurma will not let the blood pressure increase.

3. Use jaggery powder instead of refined sugar for the preparation of sheer khurma. Jaggery is rich in iron and it is also loaded with antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium which prevent free radical damage.

4. Cardamom used in sheer khurma preparation gives this sweet dish a unique smell. This spice is also good for digestion as it enhances the secretion of bile juice.

5. Add dry fruits like cashew to increase the nutritional value of sheer khurma. Cashews are rich in vitamin E, vitamin B6, zinc and magnesium which are vital for the body.

Healthy Recipe of Sheer Khurma

You really have no reason to skip this sweet delicacy on Eid ul-Fitr. Eating this festive dessert in moderation will not cause any harm to your health. We wish you and your family Eid Mubarak 2020. Enjoy the day happily and safely with your loved ones.