Whenever we face any trouble from cough, cold, headache or running nose, we immediately turn towards antibiotic medicines. It is not good to get addicted to tablets, rather you should make some changes in your eating pattern to strengthen up the immune system. Having said that, let us speak of fennel tea, also known as saunf ki chai, regular intake of this beverage can boost your immunity. In this week's home remedy, we will throw light on fennel tea properties which can help keep diseases at bay. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Fennel Seeds (Saunf) to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Fennel has always been used as a common ingredient in our grandmother's home remedies to treat various ailments. Drinking fennel tea helps in treating digestive problems like stomach ache, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome. Apart from making immune strong, fennel tea can also help in detoxifying the body and reduce urinary tract problems. Now let us see below how it can help keep diseases at bay and boost our immunity. Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases.

Fennel Tea For Strong Immune

As per Ayurveda, fennel seeds are an effective ingredient to combat diseases like cold, cough and flu. Saunf is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C which help the body fight against seasonal cold and various infections. Fennel seeds also come along with anti-inflammatory volatile oils and phytonutrients that can prevent sinus and help in chest decongestion. Apart from this fennel tea contains potassium which reduces blood pressure and thereby improves heart health.

Fennel Tea Recipe

Due to the presence of vitamin A in saunf, fennel tea can also help improve eyesight. Therefore for a strong immune, smooth digestion and smooth functioning of the body you should consider including saunf ki chai once every day in your diet. Also, note that for strong immune, green vegetables and fruits rich in vitamin C should be eaten regularly.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

