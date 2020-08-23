Dandruff is the most common problem faced by a majority of the population around the world. Various factors like pollution, unhygienic conditions and high humidity also play their part in causing an itchy scalp. However, you can keep dandruff at bay simply by keeping your hair clean and regularly exfoliating the scalp. There are various artificial products in the market for dandruff treatment but it is always safe to use the natural ingredients from your kitchen. In this week's home remedy, we tell you how garlic honey mix can help treat dandruff and itchy scalp. Home Remedy of the Week: How Apple Cider Vinegar Can Help Treat Dandruff And Itchy Scalp (Watch Video)

Garlic is the most commonly used ingredient in most cuisines around the world. The pungent smell of this bulb can keep you away from this nutritious food but you cannot overlook it due to its medicinal properties. Garlic consists of phytonutrient and other micronutrients like vitamin A, B and C, calcium, phosphorus, zinc and allicin, a sulphur compound, that provides nourishment to hair and scalp. Honey, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants which can strengthen hair follicles. Home Remedy of the Week: How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay.

How to Use Garlic Honey Mix For Dandruff

Garlic comes along with anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties that help kill germs, bacteria that cause dandruff and are responsible for causing damage to the scalp, further inhibiting hair growth. This bulb also helps cleanse hair follicles, calming the aggravated scalp and treating issues like dandruff. Honey is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial in nature and keeps fungal activity beneath the skin at bay and also protects the scalp from infection and bacteria.

Garlic Remedy For Dandruff Treatment

You can also use garlic along with lemon juice to treat dandruff. You can apply garlic-honey mix on the scalp twice or thrice in a week to ward-off dandruff problems. Apart from this, avoid keeping your hair wet for a longer time to prevent dandruff growth and also be sure to keep your scalp moisturised to avoid dryness.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

