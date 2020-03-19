How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets

Supermarket (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

While we are all trying our best to self-isolate and work from home, and maintain social distance, going to the grocery store to stock up on the daily necessities is something we cannot avoid. While life is made much comfortable with online shopping, the online stores are also soon running out of their stocks. And as much as you think that a grocery store is clean, it can be germier than a public restroom. From bacteria to viruses, a grocery store can expose you to a plethora of potential pathogens, and the novel coronavirus is no exception. Take these precautions to protect your health on your next food run.

Be Careful with Carts

The shopping cart in a grocery store can be the most dangerous when it comes to picking up pathogens. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Research, 41 percent of shopping cart handles and 50 percent of cart baskets can be contaminated by enterobacteria and viruses, which can cause infections. To avoid this gaggle of germs, use your cloth bag or portable cart at the grocery store. If that is not an option, wipe down the shopping cart handle with a disinfectant before you touch it. At the end of your trip, rub your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based sanitiser. Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

Dith the Deli Counter

According to a study published in the Journal of Food Production, deli meats contain dangerous bacteria that can lead to stomach infection in healthy people. Other pathogens like viruses can also linger on meat slicers and counters. So avoid picking deli meat but if you are devoted to the section, don't store packages of meat in the kitchen once opened. Also, wash your hands thoroughly after handling deli meats. COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces.

Say No to Free Samples

When you are walking through the grocery store on an empty stomach, you may be tempted to reach for the free cheese samples or the yummy-looking free finger foods. They may look appealing to the naked eye, but when you put them under a microscope, you will notice that they contain a lot of germs. You don't know if anyone with germy hands has touched them. You can potentially fall sick if their hands are crawling with clitters. Coronavirus Outbreak: Wet Hands Can Be a Carrier of Germs, Here's the Cleanest Way to Dry Your Hands after Washing to Prevent COVID-19.

Make sure that you wash your hands with soap and water as soon as you have the chance. Wipes and hand sanitisers always carry a convenience factor, but their effectiveness can be hindered depending on how oily or dirty your hands are.