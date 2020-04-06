How to Make Cloth Masks at Home Without a Sewing Machine during COVID-19 Pandemic?

Surgical Mask (Photo Credits: Getty Images|Representational Image)

In order to preserve the medical-grade healthcare equipment for healthcare workers, most of the medical clinics and pharmacies are running out of the N-95 mask. But that does not mean that you must step out without mask. You can make one at home. Cloth masks are also as effective to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets in public. So irrespective of whether you are an expert or a novice, here's how you can make one without using a sewing machine.

DIY Mask Without Using Thread and Needle

For the mask, make sure that you use a non-women polypropylene cloth. Not sure about what it is? Your reusable grocery bags are most likely made of this fabric. If you do not have this kind of material on hand, a cotton weave fabric could also work. Take a square piece of the fabric of at least 20-by-20 inches. ‘How to Make a Face Mask?’ to ‘Are N95 Masks Washable and Reusable?’ FAQs on Face Masks As Its Demand Rises During Coronavirus Pandemic Answered.

Fold two sides of the square so that they meet each other in the middle. Then fold this half lengthwise such that you are left with a long rectangle with edges sandwiched inside. Now grab two of your hair bands and pull one around each end of the long rectangle. Ypu should roughly break the rectangle into thirds. Now fold the fabrics outside into the centre. Fit the hair elastic around ears and pull the mask on. Make sure that the end tails of fabric are against your face, so the mask stays put.

DIY Mask Using Needle and Thread

Alternatively, you can also use thread and needle to make the mask. It is okay, if learning to sew is not your new quarantine hobby. All you need is a needle, some thread and cloth. This hand-made mask can take about an hour or a half to put together. Women’s Panties Become Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak for Two Japanese Men As They Try to Protect Themselves From COVID-19 (Watch Viral Video).