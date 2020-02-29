How To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus at Your Workplace? Important Things To Keep In Mind

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 28 (ANI): The coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread to other countries across the globe has kept all of us alarmed and utmost precautions should be taken to combat the epidemic. Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and trouble in breathing are some of the coronavirus symptoms when taken in a broader spectrum. Coronavirus Outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Busts Several Myths on Deadly Virus, Lists Protective Measures; Check Answers of FAQs.

"It can be more severe for some persons and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said citing CNN."More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as diabetes and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus," WHO added."It is important that companies encourage sick employees to stay home," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends Visa on Arrival Facility For Citizens of Japan And South Korea Amid COVID-19 Fears.

The CDC suggested that sick employees should not return to work until their temperature has stayed below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) for at least 24 hours, without the help of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicine. It said surfaces in the workplace should be routinely cleaned up and workstations, countertops and doorknobs should be kept squeaky clean."Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces can be wiped down by employees before each use. Cover your face with a tissue or your upper sleeve while coughing and sneezing," the CDC said. It advocated people to practice proper sneezing and coughing etiquette and washing hands properly at least 20 seconds. (ANI)