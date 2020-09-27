The raging wildfires across the United States of America have gripped the nation. California is bracing for another dangerously warm weekend, with dry winds, parched vegetation and triple-digit temperatures threatening to ignite new fires and complicating containment efforts even more. The US state has poor air quality, so much that clean air is a luxury. Bad air quality plagued California, Washington, Oregon cities and parts of the west coast experienced very unhealthy and hazardous air from the wildfire smoke. It is dangerous and worsens the health for the residents. So, how can you protect yourself from wildfire smoke? In this article, we bring you quick steps to stay safe and decrease your risk of falling sick from thick ash of raging California wildfires.

The wildfire smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. The smoke can be harmful to both humans and animals. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention have already listed out pointers and steps that citizens can follow to keep themselves save from the raging wildfire smoke. CDC explains the wildfire smoke as a harsh mix of gases and fine debris from scorching trees and plants, buildings and other material. Here are a few simple tips that you can follow to protect yourself from dangerous air pollution. California Wildfires: August Complex Fire Is Now Largest in the State’s History, Know Details of Six Raging Wildfires That Burned in 2020.

Stay Updated With Air Quality Reports

It is important to stay updated with the daily air pollution forecasts in your area. Many cities provide forecasts to help residents navigate areas where air quality could be worse. Listen and watch for news or health warnings about smoke. You can opt for air quality trackers to check for daily air quality warnings.

Keep Indoor Air Clean

CDC recommends keeping indoor air as clean as possible. The windows and doors should be kept closed. Because of the hot weather, you can run an air conditioner, but again, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. Firenado in California! Viral Video of Wildfires Resulting in Tornado Looks Terrifying, Know What Causes a Fire Whirl or Fire Devil.

Limit Outdoor Visits

The air quality is really bad outside, and the pandemic has already made all of us experience how it is to stay indoors. It is now more important than ever to limit your outdoor visits, when pollution levels are on the rise. For fitness enthusiasts who love to go for a run outside every day, are advised to opt for healthy alternatives such as at-home exercise machines to avoid outdoor activities when the air quality is low.

Protect Yourself When Cleaning Up After a Fire

There is a higher chance of you to expose to ash and other products of the fire when you are cleaning up after the flames. It may irritate your eyes, nose or skin and can even cause coughing and other health effects. For cleaning up after the fire, CDC advice to wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and shoes and socks to protect your skin. Wear goggles to protect your eyes.

These are a few guidelines you can follow to save yourself from the wildfire smoke and poor air quality. It is a difficult time, and it is very important to stay safe. Take necessary precautions to decrease risk from the wildfire smoke.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).