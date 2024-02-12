Every year, International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15 across the world. The global event is dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer, advocating improved diagnosis, treatment, and care for children with cancer, as well as supporting survivors and their families. According to the official site of International Childhood Cancer Day, more than 400,000 children and adolescents below 20 are diagnosed with cancer every year. The rate of survival depends on the region, with 80% survival in most high-income countries but as low as 20% only in low- and middle-income countries. In this article, let’s learn more about International Childhood Cancer Day 2024 Date and the history and significance of the day. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: What Is Pediatric Cancer? Shedding Light on Symptoms, Causes & Various Facts About the Young Fighters' Battle.

International Childhood Cancer Day 2024 Date and Theme

International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15. This year, it falls on Thursday. As for the theme, the important observance is marked under a special theme. However, the theme for International Childhood Cancer Day 2024 is not yet been disclosed.

International Childhood Cancer Day History

International Childhood Cancer Day was created in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International, which is a global network of 183 parent organizations, childhood cancer survivor associations, childhood cancer support groups, and cancer societies in over 94 countries across 5 continents. The event is based on the belief that every individual with cancer deserves the best possible medical and psychosocial care, regardless of country of origin, race, financial status or social class. USP24, Gene Implicated In Neuroblastoma, Childhood Cancer Identified by Researchers.

International Childhood Cancer Day Significance

International Childhood Cancer Day is an important observance that highlights the importance of early detection, access to quality treatment, and the need for continued research to find better therapies for pediatric cancers. On this day, various organisations, cancer charities, hospitals, and advocacy groups, organise events and campaigns to mark this day and raise awareness about childhood cancer worldwide. The Target Goal of the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative is to eliminate all pain and suffering of children fighting cancer and achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).