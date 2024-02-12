Every year, International Epilepsy Day is observed on the second Monday of February. The global event is an opportunity to raise awareness of epilepsy, its treatment and what is needed to bring treatment to all people who need it. This year, International Epilepsy Day 2024 will be observed on Monday, February 12. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. International Epilepsy Day is a joint initiative created by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). The day is a perfect opportunity to educate the masses about the ailment, reduce stigma, and encourage support for individuals living with epilepsy and their families. As International Epilepsy Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. Researchers Reveal Seizures While Driving, It's Important to Diagnose Epilepsy.

International Epilepsy Day 2024 Date

International Epilepsy Day 2024 will be observed on Monday, February 12.

International Epilepsy Day History

International Epilepsy Day was started in 2015 and organized by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). The day provides a platform for people with epilepsy to share their experiences and stories with a global audience. It also serves as a platform to advocate for appropriate legislation that will guarantee human rights of people with epilepsy. With IBE and ILAE representation in more than 140 countries, this is a powerful opportunity to highlight the problems faced by people with epilepsy, their families and carers, in every region of the world. Epilepsy Awareness Day: 70 Pc of Patients Can Live Normal Life with Medicines, Says Expert.

International Epilepsy Day Significance

International Epilepsy Day is a perfect time to raise visibility on epilepsy and encourage discussion about the ailment. Various organizations around the world participate in activities such as educational seminars, advocacy campaigns, and fundraising events to promote understanding and support for those affected by epilepsy.

