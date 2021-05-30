Exhaustion and anxiety are clearly on a rise among the masses due to the current COVID-19 situation and also due to the increasing amount of work. For combating the stress of the modern lifestyle, the ancient practise of Yoga still remained relevant. Yoga has gained a lot of popularity nowadays not only for its fitness benefits but also for being the source of rest and relaxation. This popular form of exercise can be practised by any age group. It improves flexibility and helps in toning too.

For this special form of exercise, International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness among individuals about the benefits of Yoga and its effect on human health. This year, International Yoga Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 21, Monday. On December 11, 2014, on public and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demand, United Nations Organization designated International Yoga Day on June 21. It is now celebrated in almost every country across the world. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s International Day theme is “Yoga at home and Yoga with family.” And Yoga is not only restricted to Bollywood celebrities, several international celebs swear by the special ancient form of exercise. Let’s take a look at 5 international celebs who practise Yoga on a regular basis.

Jennifer Aniston

Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lopez

Robert Downey Jr

Jessica Alba

Yoga is originated in India and it is around 6000 years old physical, spiritual and mental practise that remained popular in several religions like Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism for thousands of years. Thus, this International Yoga Day you also start practising Yoga if you are not familiar with it yet.

