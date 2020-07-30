Seasonal vegetables are always the best to eat, mainly because they are fresh. Konfal, which is also known as purple yam, is best to consume during the rainy season. Konfal is a starchy root vegetable which tastes like sweet potato. It can help boost immunity, lower blood pressure and provide numerous benefits to our body. The tubers of this vegetable are highly nutritious. Turnip Health Benefits: From Relieving Intestinal Problems to Lowering Blood Pressure, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Cruciferous Vegetable.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also recommends eating a seasonal vegetable like konfal in monsoon. In her post, she has mentioned that it is better to have tuber vegetable during the rainy season. Purple yam is not only an excellent source of fibre but is also high in potassium, manganese and vitamin C. Let us take a look at Rujuta Diwekar's post where she is enjoying Konfal Kaap and also check out the health benefits of purple yam. Sweet Potato Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Eat This Root Vegetable Daily!

Rujuta Diwekar Says Konfal is Good For Monsoon

Health Benefits of Purple Yam

1. This vegetable is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can boost immunity by fighting against free radicals that cause oxidative stress.

2. The presence of potassium in konfal helps lower blood pressure which in turn improves heart health.

3. Purple yam is low in glycemic index and it consists of flavonoids which can help lower blood sugar level.

4. The purple colour of this vegetable is due to anthocyanin pigment which is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature that can keep infections at bay.

5. Purple yam contains a unique compound called diosgenin, which may enhance memory and brain function.

Therefore, it is worth having konfal in monsoon for a healthy body. Go ahead and try out some different purple yam recipes and enjoy them with your family. Also try to include other tuber vegetables like turnips, radish, potatoes, etc in your meals during the rainy season for good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

