Los Angeles, April 17: Cases of human infection from rat urine are rising in New York City. The New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has issued a health advisory in response to an alarming number of human leptospirosis cases reported this year.

The NYC Health Department mandated that all leptospirosis cases be reported within 24 hours. Further information on the disease is available on the New York City Health Department and CDC websites. Deputy Commissioner of the Division of Disease Control, Celia Quinn, expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation in enhancing public health and guiding remediation efforts across New York City. Norovirus Scare in US: Contagious Disease That Causes Vomiting and Diarrhea Spreading in North East, Shows Recent CDC Data.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a rare bacterial infection spread by animals. It gets out through their urine, especially from dogs, rodents, and farm animals. They may not have any symptoms, but they can be carriers. In most cases, leptospirosis is unpleasant but not life-threatening, like a case of the flu. It rarely lasts more than a week.

What Are Symptoms

Severe leptospirosis can lead to acute renal and hepatic failure and, in some instances, critical pulmonary complications. Common symptoms include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, conjunctival suffusion, jaundice, and rash. Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Acanthamoeba Found in 10 Patients, US CDC Warns Against Nasal Rinsing With Tap Water.

In 2023, the city recorded 24 cases of leptospirosis, marking the highest count in any previous year. ABC News reported that the first quarter of 2024 witnessed six cases as of April 10, indicating a concerning trend. Health officials highlight that the average number of cases from 2021 to 2023 was 15 annually, a stark increase from the 3 cases per year average from 2001 to 2020. The majority of the 98 locally acquired cases reported between 2001 and 2023 were predominantly male (94%), with a median age of 50 years. The Bronx leads with 37 cases, followed by Manhattan (28), Brooklyn (19), Queens (10), and Staten Island (4).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).