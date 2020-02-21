Maca Root Powder: From Reducing Erectile Dysfunction to Increasing Libido, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Plant Supplement

Maca Root Powder (Photo Credits: Facebook)

We live on a planet where many good things are naturally grown and can provide a remedy for various health-related issue. One such healthy plant is Maca, which is usually eaten in the form of powder. It is indeed one of the healthiest plant-based supplement, which young men and women should take for an active lifestyle. Let's take a look at the health benefits of maca root powder which helps reduce erectile dysfunction and increase libido. Home Remedy of The Week: Red Ginseng For Libido Boost And Better Sex In Men.

What is Maca Root?

Maca Root is grown in the Andes Mountains of Central Peru at a very high altitude, around 13,000 feet above sea level. It has a nutty taste with a slight feel of butterscotch. Maca root belongs to the mustard plant family, and is indeed a nutritional powerhouse. It is also known as Peruvian ginseng and known for boosting energy in both men and women. One ounce (28 g) of maca contains 91 calories and has Vitamin C that is 133 percent of Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI), IRON 23 percent of RDI, potassium 16 percent of RDI, Vitamin B6 15 percent of RDI and manganese 10 percent of RDI. People in the Andes use maca root as a food supplement as well as a traditional medicine for everything right from fertility problems to fragile bones and poor memory. How to Increase Sperm Count with Diet: 10 Best Foods to Improve Men's Fertility and Sex Drive.

Health Benefits of Maca Root

1. Perfect Remedy For Erectile Dysfunction: According to a study published in the Journal of Andrology, in the year 2009, consuming 2.4 g of maca root every day for 12 weeks, increase the effects of better sexual well-being in males.

2. Helps in Boosting Energy: Maca root can prove to be the best supplement for athletes and bodybuilders looking forward to taking their training to the next level. The extract of maca can help in improving the endurance level which, in turn, enhances the performance level.

3. Increases Fertility in Men: Continuous intake of maca root powder for a certain period, say four months, can tremendously improve the volume, count and motility of sperm.

4. Increasing Libido in Men & Women: According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2002, maca root has proven to be effective in increasing sexual desire in both men and women.

5. Helps in Improving Memory: According to a study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine in the year 2014, maca root powder enhances memory and learning. It can also prove to be beneficial in treating Alzheimer disease.

After going through the health benefits of maca roots, you can definitely give its supplement a try. However, do consult with your family doctor or dietitian before starting the intake of maca root. Also, note that maca root can just aid in boosting energy and improving sex life, a lot depends on the overall healthy diet and some exercise.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)