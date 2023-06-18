Heatwaves come in with loads of tips and caution for you to take care of so you don't fall sick. But has anyone told you that you must not pleasure yourself as well during this time? And even if we forget about masturbation, sleeping naked is one of the other pleasures of summer that make us feel better. But it turns out it isn't a great idea to go commando during a heatwave, either. Contrary to common opinion, though, taking off your clothing may not be the best strategy to reduce heat when trying to fall asleep, and there's a logical explanation for this. Masturbating in the heat has also been discouraged by another specialist. Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for 18 Districts in UP for Next 48 Hours.

Although it can be uncomfortable to sleep in hot weather, experts advise against doing so in an effort to stay cool. Speaking to Women’s Health Magazine, Dr Sophie Bostock, a sleep expert at thesleepscientist.com says: "I’ve seen a lot of advice about sleeping naked, but this isn’t super helpful as what you can actually find is if sweat collects on the body, and isn’t whipped away by a moisture-wicking surface – like you get from clothing – then it doesn’t help you cool. So wearing cotton pyjamas, or anything that takes sweat away from the body, maybe better than being completely starkers." Can Too Much Masturbation Make You Impotent? Facts About Self-Sexual Stimulation That Will Surprise You!

She further says: "However, despite the fact that it may seem witty to throw off your clothes, sleeping in your pyjamas may actually improve the quality of your sleep." But why is it, not a good idea to masturbate during a heat wave? Experts suggest: "As every guy knows, masturbation heavily depends on friction. The rubbing of the penis, whether vigorous or more practised, creates friction of varying degrees, which in turn stimulates the sensitive penile nerves and produces the sensation that makes masturbating so irresistible. But friction also produces heat, and on a hot summer night, a little extra heat is the last thing a guy needs."

You should calm down, eat and drink cold things, stay away from hot and alcoholic beverages, and take a chilly shower or splash cool water on your skin or clothing. Make sure your home is cool. When it is dark, and the temperature outside has dropped, open the windows that were closed throughout the day.

