New Delhi, March 5: Some of the people who took the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by US-based drugmaker Moderna, have experienced delayed rashes that can be four inches wide or more, according to a report. At least 12 recipients of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine saw their arms turn red, sore, itchy or swollen, doctors said in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine. US Secures 200 Million More Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines.

According to the letter, five of the recipients of Moderna's vaccine had large skin lesions more than 10 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter at the injection site. Two other experienced the rash near the elbow and on the palm of the hand. All of them saw their arms turn red after receiving the first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Third US Vaccine Could Raise Question: Which Shots Are Best?.

The letter stated that the rash had remained for about a week, but then resolved itself in all of the cases. Those who experienced the rash were typically treated with ice and antihistamines. Some recipients were given steroid treatments as well. Despite experiencing the rash after the first dose, all affected patients took their second jab.

"All 12 patients were encouraged to receive the second dose and completed their (Moderna) vaccination course," doctors said in the letter. About half also got skin reactions after the second dose, though they were less severe.

"Whether you’ve experienced a rash at the injection site right away or this delayed skin reaction, neither condition should prevent you from getting the second dose of the vaccine," lead author Dr. Kimberly Blumenthal of Massachusetts General Hospital said in a statement.

