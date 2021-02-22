People usually choose cold water over hot water or room temperature water. However, whether you like it or not, it is always best to have warm water, which can work wonders for your health. Let's take a look at the benefits of drinking hot water first thing in the morning which can aid in weight loss and also help in smooth digestion. Do You Drink Water Only When You are Thirsty? Here's Why it is Bad For You!

In some countries like China and Japan, there is a practice of having a glass of warm water after every meal. This effectively helps in the breakdown of body fat and also keeps cravings away. Also, as per Ayurveda, drinking warm water after meals balances the internal doshas. Drinking a glass of warm water first thing in the morning can boost the metabolic rate and also helps in proper detoxification. Let us take a look at the benefits of drinking warm water.

Health Benefits of Hot Water

1. Aids in Weight Loss

Drinking a glass of hot water in the morning helps the intestine contract to clear out waste products that bloat in the body. This, in turn, allows the body to get rid of the dreaded 'water weight'. Adding a squeezed lemon and honey in a glass of warm water can further help melt the body fat.

2. Reduces Nasal Congestion

A glass of warm water can help loosen clogged sinuses and even relieve a sinus headache. It can also soothe a sore throat caused by mucous buildup.

3. Smooth Digestion

Drinking warm water can smoothen the digestive tract and ensure proper flow of bowel movement. This, thereby, helps prevent constipation.

4. Calms Central Nervous System

Regular intake of hot water can calm the central nervous system and lubricate your body. A person who has arthritis might get an extra benefit from having hot water, as it helps reduce their joint pain.

5. Good For Skin

Have warm water every morning raises your body's temperature and helps release toxins. This detoxification helps achieve glowing skin and also unclogs pores.

In order to take just a small step to improve your health, start having a glass of warm water every morning. For more benefits, you can increase it to two glasses of warm water soon after waking up. Also, encourage your children and family members to avoid chilled water and have more of room temperature water to avoid common cold and chest congestion.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).