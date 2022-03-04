National Dentist's Day, celebrated on March 6 to make people aware of dental diseases and overall dental health was determined to say "Thank You" to dentists and appreciate them. It's a special day that encourages everyone to understand the importance of regular dental checkups and take proper care of the teeth. A beautiful smile can win anyone's heart and that smile can last only when you have healthy teeth. To maintain good health of the teeth, one must visit the dentist from time to time. There has been a gradual change in the thinking of people regarding the care of teeth, since many methods of the treatment have come to the fore. The Experts at Dental Design Smile Share 5 Oral Hygiene Pro Tips To Achieve a Radiant Smile.

National Dentist's Day Date and Significance

National Dentists Day is celebrated every year on March 6. It was started as a token of appreciation and thanks to dentists across the world. It is also a way to bring awareness to dentistry so that people can learn more about how to take care of their teeth. It also encourages people who avoid visiting the dentist for checkups to make appointments. It aims at making people adopt a healthy oral hygiene routine.

One must floss and brush teeth regularly, and use a good mouth wash to make the mouth fresh and fragrant. Today, a lot of digital technology is also used for the treatment of teeth for example digital X-rays, machine-aided root canals.

Easy Oral Care Tips

Minimize the use of foods high in sugar, acidic beverages like juices and cold drinks.

Gently clean the top and bottom, inside and outside of the teeth twice a day.

Make it a habit to floss every day before bed.

You must get professional dental cleaning done once every six months or a year, this will keep the gums healthy and strong.

If the gums swell and bleed, a dentist must be consulted asap.

Avoid smoking.

After brushing, clean the tongue properly to get rid of germs present on the tongue.

Do not ignore any dental problems faced by children, any small problem can later turn big

Brush twice regularly. Once after waking up in the morning and before going to bed.

Choose dentist-advised brush with soft bristles.

Another trick that has worked for many has to be the brushing motions. Instead of brushing from left and right, brush bottom to the top motion. Instead of eating refined sugar, eat apples, pears, carrots, oranges, etc.

