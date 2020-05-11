National Masturbation Day 2020: What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

Orgasm (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Orgasm during intercourse can be tricky. Why? Often several factors such as stress and dry vagina play a part, but most go-to sex positions like missionary don't offer clitoral stimulation. Masturbation is an excellent way to pleasure yourself. You can always throw in some sex toys and vibrators into the mix to increase sensitivity in that area and make for better orgasms with your partner. So, while solo sessions can be a great call, should you be doing it every day? Here are some physical and mental changes that can occur in your body when masturbation becomes a daily habit.

You Will Sleep Better

Daily masturbation can relieve tension by calming your nerves and helping you sleep better. So, don't get upset if your partner falls asleep shortly after sex. It's not because of boredom but because of the mind-blowing sex. Plus, when you orgasm, there is a quick drop in blood pressure which can throw you in a sudden state of relaxation.

You will Feel Happier

Masturbating regularly can keep you in a happy state of mind. So, if you start to notice yourself smiling for no reason, it could be because you started your day with a solo session. Plus, masturbation releases hormones such as oxytocin and endorphins, which makes you feel lighter instantly. What's more, masturbating every day can build self-esteem and confidence, and keep you in the best state of mind.

You will Have Stronger Pelvic Muscles

Almost immediately after masturbating, you will notice more sensation during intercourse. The vaginal walls become more sensitive. Your pelvic muscles contracts just like Kegels. This, in turn, strengthens your pelvic muscles and improves your bladder health. Any orgasm is a good orgasm, but you can make it stronger by masturbating daily.

Your Libido will Skyrocket

If you are not in a mood to have sex, masturbation could be a good fix. Not only will you feel fabulous, but it will change your body's response to sex. Masturbating encourages your body to increase its production of testosterone, as well as endorphins making you want to have more sex.

So, get all the toys and lube that you need for your solo session and get started. We guarantee that it will get you glowing!