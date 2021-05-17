National Walnut Day is celebrated every year on May 17 to enjoy the rounded single-seeded stone fruits of the walnut tree. Walnuts must be processed and stored properly. The Persian or English Walnut and the Black Walnut are the two most common major species of walnuts. Bakers use walnuts for a variety of reasons. Walnuts add crunch and flavour to baked goods such as pies, bread, and cakes. Keep walnuts on hand to add to muffin, pancake, and waffle mixes, too. The United States exports more walnuts than any other country. Ninety-nine percent of the nation’s commercial English walnuts are produced in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys of California. Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Walnut Day 2021, we will share with you some nutritional facts about this healthy nut. May 17, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Before going through the health aspects of walnut, let us first throw light on the history of National Walnut Day. In June of 1949, the Walnut Marketing Board created the first National Walnut Day to promote the consumption of walnuts. Then on March 3, 1958, a Senate Resolution introduced by William F. Knowland brought an official declaration from President D. Eisenhower making National Walnut Day on May 17, 1958. Now let us take a look at the health benefits of walnut.

Nutritional Facts & Health Benefits of Walnut

1. Walnuts are a rich source of energy and hold many health-benefiting nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that help in the smooth functioning of the body.

2. If walnuts are eaten every day, they can boost fat loss and promote healthy body weight. This nut helps promote gut health which is necessary for weight management. Seven to eight halves of walnuts should be eaten prior to a major meal, and this will consequently help you eat less food.

3. People who consumed walnuts daily for 28 days had improved memory than those who didn’t.

4. Walnuts contain anti-inflammation properties that help with many threatening conditions, one of them being cancer. The polyphenol present in the nut is responsible for fighting cancer. Walnut Health Benefits: From Increasing Sperm Count to Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Reasons Why the Nut Should Be Your Go-to Snack

5. It contains polyphenols, vitamin E and melatonin. Polyphenols are present in a lot more plants and vegetables and help fight loads of diseases.

6. Nutrition experts recommend walnuts in the diet for their overall rewarding lipid profile of lowering LDL or “bad cholesterol” and boosting HDL or “good cholesterol” levels in the blood.

7. Eating just a handful (25 g) of walnuts every day can provide about 90% of RDI (recommended daily intake) of omega-3 fatty acids.

8. Walnuts are endowed with several many antioxidant phytochemicals including melatonin, ellagic acid, vitamin-E, carotenoids, and polyphenolic compounds. These compounds are known to have positive health effects against cancers, aging, inflammation, and neurological diseases.

9. Walnuts are packed with several important B-complex groups of vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B-6, and folates.

10. Walnuts help increase the sperm, therefore it is good for male fertility.

11. As per the study published in the USDA, 100 g of walnuts contains 654 calories.

Apart from walnuts, almonds and pistachios can also be included as delicious munching snacks to keep you away from unhealthy junk foods. On National Walnut Day 2021, enjoy a handful of walnuts and encourage your family members to have this nut regularly.

