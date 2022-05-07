Women are multi-taskers and problem solvers, but so often, they forget to take care of themselves in the stress of managing everything and helping others. Women are mostly known to have neglected their needs or taken hasty decisions concerning their health, sacrificing sleep and breakfast to complete the chores. A daily routine including meditation, taking green tea and getting good sleep can help improve women’s everyday life. The Office of Women’s Health created the National Women’s Health Week, which begins every year on Mother’s Day and lasts for a week. National Women’s Health Week 2022 will be celebrated from May 8 to May 14. National Fitness Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images for Free Download Online: Motivational Messages To Send and Inspire Everyone on the Day.

Women have to take extra care of their health because they are prone to certain diseases, such as Ovarian Cysts, PCOD, Menopause etc. An unhealthy lifestyle and insufficient sleep can increase stress levels and high blood pressure. If not dealt with, stress and exhaustion can have long-term consequences. Incorporating meditation, exercise, and good food for a better lifestyle is crucial. Here is a list of daily habits that women can include in their everyday life to lead a better and healthier lifestyle.

5 Healthy Habits That Are Essential for Women’s Health

1. Exercise Every Day

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Exercise can help you strengthen your muscles and build stamina. Getting a quick 15 minutes workout can help you feel rejuvenated and energised. Daily exercising helps keep vitals in control and is a great stress buster.

2. Drink Green Tea

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As essential caffeine is in daily life, too much caffeine is not suitable for one’s health. One cup of green tea a day can help detoxify you, and it helps increase metabolism and is a rich source of anti-oxidant.

3. Daily Meditation

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Meditation can help bring stability and peace to one’s life, and it is a great way to get attention to your own body and live in a state of consciousness. Meditation helps in dealing with anxiety issues and stress.

4. Always Eat Breakfast

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and skipping breakfast is a terrible habit that leads to issues in the long term. Your body is in the state of fasting for a long time when you are asleep, and having a healthy breakfast gives your body a boost start for the activities of the day.

5. Get a Good Sleep

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sleep is connected to the well being of your brain, and during that time, your brain can relax and restore, decluttering all the stress absorbed. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, nausea, increased stress levels and disorientation. Getting a good night of sleep is essential to one’s health.

It is not necessary to that only if you eat junk food and don't exercise, you can suffer health consequences. Small neglect towards health and deteriorating habits can lead to severe consequences. Women in their hectic schedules often forget to take care of themselves; National Women’s Health Week is a great reminder for women to start making active decisions for a healthier life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).