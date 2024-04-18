New Delhi, April 18: Nestle, the world’s largest consumer goods company, has been accused of adding sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products in several countries, including India but not in UK and Europe, according to an investigation by Public Eye. Findings showed that all 15 Cerelac baby products contain an average of nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving in India. This practice is in direct violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

The report claims that two of Nestle’s best-selling baby food brands in India contain high levels of added sugar. In contrast, similar products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and other developed nations. In India, all 15 Cerelac baby products reportedly contain an average of nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving. The same product is sold with no added sugar in Germany and the UK. In Ethiopia and Thailand, the product contains nearly 6 grams of sugar per serving. From Milk to Tofu, 5 Best Foods To Increase Calcium Intake and Improve Overall Bone Health.

The report also noted that added sugar is often not included in the nutritional information available on the packaging of these products. While Nestle prominently highlights the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients contained in its products, it is not transparent when it comes to added sugar. Beat the Heat With Namkeen Lassi to Cucumber Mint Juice! Here Are 6 Summer Drinks That May Help You Manage Blood Sugar Level.

Experts believe that adding sugar to baby products is a dangerous and unnecessary practice as it is highly addictive. Rodrigo Vianna, an epidemiologist and Professor at the Department of Nutrition of the Federal University of Paraiba in Brazil, expressed concern over this practice. He stated that sugar should not be added to foods offered to babies and young children as it is unnecessary and highly addictive. This can start a negative cycle that increases the risk of nutrition-based disorders in adult life, including obesity and other chronic non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

In response to the allegations, a Nestle India spokesperson stated that over the past five years, Nestle India has reduced added sugars by up to 30%, depending on the variant, in their infant cereals portfolio.

