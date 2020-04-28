Nimbu Pani to Quench Your Thirst This Summer; From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion,Here’s Why You Should Drink Lemonade to Beat The Heat

Nimbu Pani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In summers, most of us search for beverages and foods that can cool down the body. In order to beat the summer heat, most of us make the mistake of opting for cold drinks, aerated drinks and carbonated drinks, which do no good to the body. It is always advisable to have natural coolants like coconut water, buttermilk, khus sharbat, jal jeera in summers to beat the heat. One such drink to have in the summers is nimbu pani, also known as lemonade, which can be the best drink to quench your thirst this season. Khus Sharbat Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Blood Circulation, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Summer Retreat.

Nimbu pani has lemon as its base ingredient and is loaded with vital nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium to name a few which can enhance one's health. Also, the addition of mint leaves improvises this drink, giving it a stomach-soothing property. A glass of chilled lemonade is the perfect drink to ward off the summer heat.

Health Benefits of Nimbu Pani

1. Nimbu pani perfectly hydrates the body and loads it with essential vital nutrients. It also helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

2. Lemonade contains fibre pectin that keeps the stomach full and reduces craving. Also, vitamin C in lemon triggers certain chemical reactions that break down the fat to be used as energy.

3. Lemon water helps the liver produce more bile that aids in breaking down complex foods. This, in turn, smoothens digestion and helps avoid conditions like bloating.

4. The high potassium content of lemon in nimbu pani helps in controlling blood pressure. Therefore, it is also an ideal drink for people having high blood pressure problem.

5. The antioxidants filled in lemonade rejuvenate the skin by purifying blood.

Therefore, the next time you feel thirsty, go for a lemonade rather than choosing any artificial drink. However, nimbu pani should be taken in moderation, as excessive quantity can reverse the positive effect.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)