Every year in September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is observed. Since ovarian cancer frequently has no symptoms, diagnosis can be challenging. When symptoms start to show up, they can be vague and understanding the early warning signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer can significantly reduce fatalities and save many lives. Although it is challenging to detect ovarian cancer, blood testing and pelvic imaging are now the most effective methods. The largest cause of cancer-related death in American women is ovarian cancer. This is largely due to the fact that early ovarian cancer frequently exhibits no symptoms. Constant bloating, pelvic or stomach pain, difficulty in terms of eating or feeling full quickly, and frequent urination may be among these symptoms. The two biggest risk factors for the disease are age and a family history of it.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month History and Significance

Prior to 1950, radiation or surgery were commonly used to treat ovarian cancer. As chemotherapy was not developed, research focused on palliative care for advanced ovarian cancer. Melphalan, an alkylating chemical first used by researchers at M.D. Anderson Hospital in 1956, helped decrease tumours in six out of seven patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Researchers discovered that melphalan might be therapeutic in 1966. They claimed that 13 patients had good treatment responses, no malignancies had been found in any of them, and chemotherapy had been stopped in all of them.

Patients who had not responded to melphalan in the 1970s had no other therapeutic options. One out of every four patients reacted to cisplatin in a 1976 U.K. report, although the tumour was not cured. But this marked the beginning of the contemporary era of ovarian cancer chemotherapy. In 1978, research by Griffiths and Fuller was published, supporting the use of debulking surgery. Patients who underwent debulking surgery and had residual disease with a diameter of less than 1.6 cm lived for 40 months, the researchers discovered. No patient, however, lived for 40 months with a residual higher than 1.5 cm.

Ovarian Cancer Facts

The majority of ovarian malignancies begin in fallopian tube cells, proliferate, and then spread to the ovaries.

According to studies, taking birth control tablets and carrying a baby to term can reduce risk.

During a biopsy, a small sample of abnormal tissue is taken to check for the presence of cancer and to confirm the diagnosis.

Women who are 63 years or older are typically affected by ovarian cancer.

The best methods for early ovarian cancer detection are screenings and blood testing.

This month promotes awareness of potential ovarian cancer early warning signs and symptoms. This enables individuals to act now rather than later. People receive therapy and are given a second chance at life as a result of early diagnosis.

