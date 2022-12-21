San Francisco, December 21 : A popular food dye called "Allura Red AC" could trigger inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a new study has revealed. Allura Red AC (also called FD&C Red 40 and Food Red 17) is used to add colour and texture to sweets, soft drinks, dairy products and cereals, often with the aim of attracting children. Coronavirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About BF.7 Omicron Sub-Variant That Has Sparked Fear of Fourth COVID-19 Wave Around World.

According to a study by Canada-based McMaster University, the dye directly disrupts gut barrier function and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone/ neurotransmitter found in the gut, which subsequently alters gut microbiota composition, leading to increased susceptibility to colitis.

"This study demonstrates significant harmful effects of Allura Red on gut health and identifies gut serotonin as a critical factor mediating these effects. These findings have important implication in the prevention and management of gut inflammation," said Waliul Khan, the study's senior author, and Professor at Family Digestive Health Research Institute, Canada. Loss of Smell and Taste, Most Prevalent Symptoms of Long COVID-19, Disrupting Sexual Intimacy; Making People Prone to Depression, Anxiety.

Animal testing reveals the dye disrupts the way the gut barrier works, harming gut health, encouraging inflammation, and potentially triggering inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis.

"What we have found is striking and alarming, as this common synthetic food dye is a possible dietary trigger for IBDs. This research is a significant advance in alerting the public on the potential harms of food dyes that we consume daily," said Khan.

"The literature suggests that the consumption of Allura Red also affects certain allergies, immune disorders and behavioural problems in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder," he added.

Moreover, Khan also mentioned that environmental triggers for IBDs include the typical Western diet, which includes processed fats, red and processed meats, sugar and a lack of fibre. He further added that the Western diet and processed food also include large amounts of various additives and dyes.

