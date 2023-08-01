During pregnancy, most women are asked to stay away from a bunch of food items. But that does not mean that after delivery, every kind of food item is acceptable. Labour and delivery take a huge toll on every woman’s body. Be it a normal delivery or a C-section, one has to take care of their post-natal diet. It is just as important as taking care of a newborn. A good diet will provide you with strength, enhance breast milk and will keep you in a good mood. To help you have a good diet after delivering your baby, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of items that you must include in your diet to keep your body well-nourished post-delivery. Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy, Even If Low, Alters Baby’s Brain Structure and Development.

Almonds

Almonds are popular dry fruits and healthy snack alternatives at all times. They contain large amounts of nutrition and vitamins; therefore, it is a very important snack post-delivery.

Garlic

Garlic is essential for a healthy immune system. You can add it to different soups and cooked vegetables not just to enhance the taste but also for its health benefits. Pregnancy Diet Guide: Have a Healthy Pregnancy by Avoiding These Food Items.

Bottle Gourd

Bottle Gourd provides good hydration and better milk production for breastfeeding. It is also rich in vitamins A and C, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, folate and iron and contains 95% water which acts as a great hydrating agent.

Cumin Seeds

Popularly used as a spice, the health benefits of cumin seeds are numerous. From the digestive system to the immune system, to blood circulation, they seem to improve everything. They are very important after delivery because they help the body retain energy and stay fresh.

Edible Gum

Edible Gum, also known as Gondh, is a must during winters for new moms as it provides heat for the body and helps in lactation.

It is very important for new moms to take care of their diet and health to have a timely recovery. You must add the mentioned food items to your diet which will help you provide proper nutrition and vitamins to your body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

