Priyanka Chopra turns 38 years old on July 18, 2020. The Indian actress is indeed a role model for many youngsters in India. Priyanka has made her country proud by flourishing in Hollywood where she has featured in movies like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured with the Padma Shri in the year 2016 by the Government of India. Kaminey,7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani are some of her blockbuster movies in Bollywood. The actress has never been seen out of shape on the big screen and her fitness is quite appreciative. On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's birthday, let us take a look at the workout and diet of Bollywood actress that have helped her maintain her fitness. Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Thing Nick Jonas Said to Her During His Proposal Was How Much He Loved Her Ambitious Nature.

Priyanka Chopra's Workout

Priyanka Chopra does weight training and cardio exercises regularly. The actress is very disciplined about her fitness and no matter how busy her schedule is, she never misses out on her workout session. Priyanka does everything with perfection while playing the role of Mary Kom. She trained very hard to look like a professional boxer. As per a report by Zoom, Priyanka Chopra incorporates functional training in her fitness regime and ensures that she does 30 mins of cardio at least four times a week. Quantico actress credits yoga for her flexibility and well-toned abs. Priyanka Chopra also does meditation to get relief from the daily hustle-bustle of her work. Priyanka Chopra Says 'I Stand For Love' As She Shares a Powerful Post Celebrating Pride Month 2020 (View Pic)

A glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's Training For Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra's Diet

Priyanka Chopra loves to have homemade foods. As per Zoom, the actress does not believe in crash dieting. Fruits and vegetables are regularly part of her meals. Priyanka has at least 10 glasses of water in a day, as hydration helps in proper detoxification. Priyanka Chopra avoids oily food. However, once in a while, she does have her cheat meals. Apart from this, the actress never skips any meal.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink movie opposite Farhan Akhtar which released last year. Her fitness and well-toned body can give a tough competition to any young female model or actress. We at LatestLY wish Priyanka Chopra a very Happy Birthday.

