The Holy month of Ramadan will start on Saturday 2nd April in India. The period of Ramazan is all about praying, connecting with the almighty Allah, preparing and sharing traditional meals, decorating homes with lamps, and fasting as per the rituals. When it comes to sawm, it is said that one should break their fast by eating dates. Dates are a staple in any Muslim household, a symbol of abundance, and a rich fibre, potassium, and calcium source. In Hadith literature, it is mentioned that the messenger of Allah would break his fast with ripe dates before he would pray. Interestingly, besides being good in taste, dates are truly a remedial reserve, especially when it comes to fasting.

Date usually contains a lot of carbohydrates volume in small packages, which helps to quickly renew empty carbohydrate stores, suppress sugar cravings and thus control your appetite throughout the day. Dates are easy to digest so they don't exhaust your stomach after fasting for long hours. Eating dates during Iftar can quickly bring down the great hunger and we will not rush into excessive food right after breaking the fast, which can cause digestion disorders and future health issues.

In India, processed dates are becoming more common on shop and malls shelves as contemporary syrups, chocolates and jams, heritage dishes from the erstwhile princely regions use the fruit in both chutneys and pickles. The nutrients found in dates can help alleviate these conditions and provide a source of energy. That why people prefer to eat dates during the holy month.

