You know that your bad habits are making you unhealthy in a way, but did you know that it can also change you figuratively? Your everyday habits and behaviours have a huge role to play in your sexual health, too! Yes, you heard that right. Your penis is an extremely fragile organ of your body, and your bad habits can have an adverse effect on your genitals. Are you wondering how? Read on to know more.

Alcohol Consumption

Consuming a lot of alcohol in one sitting can lead to erection issues and also impact your sexual desire. Alcohol your system can make it hard to maintain an erection and reduce the sensitivity of the organ to sensations. According to the CDC, more than two drinks in a day increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Plus, alcohol could lead to you making horrible choices, which could further injure your penis.

Incorrect Masturbation

Sure, masturbation can promote the health of your penis, but doing it aggressively, can make your penis becomes inactive and less responsive to sex. Plus, masturbating roughly, can damage the skin of the penis and cause soreness and irritation. Penis Curved Like a Banana when Erect Means Peyronie's Disease? Does it Affect Sex life Or Cause Erectile Dysfunction?

Rough Sex

You may love rough sex, but you have to be careful that it does not hurt your penis. Injury to the penis can lead to pain, swelling, bruising and overstretching. Moreover, a sudden movement affects the bone, and it could lead to penile fracture. Your sex adventure could also affect the ligaments and tissue in the penis. Sex Query Of The Week: Do Tall Guys Have Bigger Penis? Sex Positions For Men With Thin Genitals.

Lack of Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can reduce your testosterone level and increase the risk of erectile dysfunction and loss of libido. Be sure that you sleep regularly for 7 to eight hours a night. Dating Site For Men With Small Penis Size To Find Love! Know More About 'Dinky One' That Thousands Have Signed Up For.

Did you know that not grooming your pubes as well as extensive grooming increases the risk of infection? In addition, there is always a risk of cuts that can affect both your libido and testosterone.

