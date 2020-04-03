Self Care Tips For Busy Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Setting Up a Bedside Beauty Station to Whipping a Beverage, These Activities Will Keep You Sane in Lockdown!

Ritika Sajdeh & Baby Samaira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You must already be burdened with your household chores and office work, but if you have a baby in tow, you may not get any breather even if you are home during the lockdown. But just because you have a baby, it doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice the things that bring you joy ultimately. Even five minutes of healthcare can make a massive difference to your emotional well-being. These tips will help you find a little 'me' time when you are running errands.

Set up a Beside Beauty Station

With a baby, it may be difficult for you even to move around, leaving your baby in a place. So, expecting you to make time for a facial could be too much to ask for. Why not set up a bedside beauty station, so when your kid is busy playing in the bed, you can sneakily give your skin some much-needed TLC.

Treat Yourself with Your Favourite Warm Beverage

When your baby is taking an afternoon nap, get to the kitchen and whip up your favourite beverage. Sit back with that warm cup of spiced latte and relax! Little things like this can help you stay sane. Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Pandemic: Bored of Cooking and Exercising? Here are Off-Beat Ways to Practice Self-Care to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Try Mindful Toothbrushing

While brushing your teeth, rather than letting your mind wander off, focus on every sensation of the bristles swirling against your gums, teeth, and tongue. Try not to think about your to-do-list for the day and drive all your attention to your mouth. You are already there in the bathroom, redirecting your attention can make you feel much better.

Borrow Your Kid's Colouring Book

Can there be anything more satisfying and relaxing than colouring? Probably not! You do not need to sneak in time for doing this; just join your baby in their colouring sessions. This can be an excellent bonding exercise. Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Pandemic: Bored of Cooking and Exercising? Here are Off-Beat Ways to Practice Self-Care to Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

Set Up a Phone Date With a Friend You Have Lost Touch

It can be challenging ringing up or messaging an old friend when you have a thousand other things to do! But don't make life that harsh for yourself. Catch up with your friend while your baby sleeps even if that means making a video call late night. For a few moments, reminisce the good old times. WHO Issues Guidelines On How To Care For A COVID-19 Patient At Home Amid Global Pandemic.

Another activity that can put you in a relaxed space is to complete a mini art project. So even if that means turning the photos on your phone into an album, do it!