Self Isolating for Coronavirus? These DIY Turmeric Face Masks Will Give Your Skin the Much-Needed TLC While You Stay Indoors

Beauty benefits of turmeric. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With all the social distancing and the lockdown due to coronavirus, going for that monthly facial treatment may not seem possible. But with the magical powers of turmeric, you will be able to brighten your skin and lighten your acne spots all while you stay at home. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that have helped treat pimples and reduce acne scars. So, get ready for a clear, bright skin after a week of use of these DIY turmeric face masks.

DIY Face Mask for Acne

Add two teaspoons of turmeric powder, a spoonful of rice flour, two spoons of yoghurt, and squeeze in half a teaspoon of honey in a bowl. Mix well all the ingredients to make a fine paste. Apply it on your face and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with your regular face cleanser and then follow with a moisturiser. Benefits of Skin Masking: Types of Masks For Various Skin Types to Maintain Fresh Face.

DIY Face Mask for Irritated Skin

Just mix two tablespoons of flour, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, one tablespoon of almond milk and three tablespoons of milk until creamy and apply on your face. The almond milk will keep the turmeric from staining your face and will also help soften and calm irritated skin. Leave the paste for 15 minutes before you wash with lukewarm water. Home Remedy of the Week: Oatmeal Facial Pack For Acne-Prone Skin; How This Face Mask Can Give You Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video).

DIY Face Mask for Sensitive Skin

A mixture of one teaspoon turmeric powder, half teaspoon aloe vera gel and a teaspoon of rose water can pretty much be a dream for your sensitive skin. This anti-inflammatory mix will calm redness and irritation. As the mixture is pretty runny, apply it on your skin and let it sit for ten minutes. If you are worried about staining, you can add a few drops of your favourite oil to the mixture. Beauty Benefits of Turmeric: Achieve Clear & Glowing Skin with These DIY Home Remedies.

Just ensure not to stick your face in a vat of turmeric powder. Always mix your turmeric with hydrating and calming ingredients like milk or honey to get surprisingly clear skin.