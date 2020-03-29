Sex Query of The Week: How to Sext While You Are Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Q. I am finding it difficult to sail through the COVID-19 pandemic. I am not only anxious about the situation of the world, but my sex life has also hit rock bottom. I am in a long-distance relationship and find it extremely tough to connect with my partner sexually. I had to cancel my tickets to Dubai, and now there is no clarity on when I can meet him next. While my friends suggested sexting, I am very shy and do not know how to initiate. Please help!

Ans. Considering the current situation of COVID-19, we can tell you that a lot of people are in your shoes. As physical interactions start decreasing, a lot of people are venturing into the world of sexting. Virtual sex is essential to everyone in a long-distance relationship right now.

Figure Out Your Partner's Schedule

First up, you need to be in the right frame of mind to have a sexual encounter. If you know your partner's schedule, try to figure out a time where you know that they will be relaxed. With the passing time, you will be more confident with your virtual sex alter-ego, and you will be fine with messages, voice and even nudes. Sex Query Of The Week: Is Sexting and Exchanging Nudes With Someone Other Than My Partner Considered Cheating?

Send a Flirty Photo

If you are feeling okay, make the first move by sending a flirty but not too explicit photo. A cute photo in bra and jeans can open the door for a fun exchange and can eventually lead to something more satisfying. Sexting Hacks: Dirty Texts To Send To Your Man.

Don't be Explicit

Sexting does not need to be explicit. Keep it simple and if you are struggling with dirty talk, focus on three things: what you are going to do, what you are doing and what you have done. Write something like 'I can’t wait to be with you and feel you touching me' or 'I keep replaying the time we had last summer'. 5 Safe Sexting Tips You Must Follow While You Indulge in ‘Dirty Talk’ Online.

Check Your Feelings

We are living in extremely uncertain times that can cause a high level of personal anxiety which may not be conducive to orgasm. So, before you pick up the phone, check-in with self if you want to be vulnerable while you are in survival mode. Figure out what you want and touch yourself to ease some tension in the mood.

Follow these tips, and before you know it, you will be comfortable in saying and doing what you want. So, pick your phone and start now!