Soft Drinks' Harmful Effects: From Obesity to Tooth Decay, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Stay Away From Artificially Sweetened Beverages

Harmful Effects of Soft Drinks (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

No celebration is complete without a bottle or two of soft drinks. Be it a birthday party, send-off party or any happy occasion, soft drinks become a major part of the celebration. Soft drinks have even found a place in the refrigerator of many homes, where they are being used for multiple reasons. Corporate giants have done well to market their soft drink products ensuring that they become regular beverage drinks for all age group. However, they have harmful effects of soft drinks which will make you think twice before drinking a glass of it. Sweetened Soft Drinks Are The Worst Food For Diabetes, Says Study.

Drinking soft drinks on a regular basis can lead to obesity and can also cause tooth decay. The worst part is that people choose this beverage as an accompaniment with food items like biryani, samosa and even kebabs. Soft drinks have a direct effect on cardiometabolic health and can lead to severe diseases like diabetes. From Fever Medications to Antibiotics, 10 Common Medicines That Can Have Dangerous Side Effects When Mixed With Alcohol!

Five Reasons to Say No to Soft Drinks

1. Leads to Obesity - Soft Drinks contain a high amount of sugar and are also very high in calories. This is one of the primary reason it should be avoided. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2008, soft drink is connected with weight gain by four main mechanisms which are direct caloric increases, appetite stimulation, adverse metabolic effects of high-fructose corn syrup consumption and replacement of other beneficial dietary intakes.

2. Cause Diabetes - According to an article published in the American Academy of Family Physicians in the year 2005, drinking soft drinks on a regular basis may cause diabetes. This is due to the addition of sweeteners and caramel colouring in soft drinks, which may decrease insulin sensitivity. This can, thereby, lead to Diabetes Type II condition resulting in the rise of blood glucose level.

3. Risk of Heart Disease - Artificial Sweetened beverages can increase bad LDL cholesterol and increase the level of blood triglycerides which can increase the risk of heart disease.

4. Increase Visceral Fat (Belly Fat) - Drinking soft drinks regularly can result in tummy bulging out. The high fructose content increases fat around the belly and vital organs which are known as visceral fats. This can also lead to chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

5. Tooth Decay - Sugar in soft drinks combines with bacteria in the mouth to form acid, which attacks the teeth. This can lead to the development of plaque on teeth, gums and finally results in tooth decay.

Therefore, next time, don't get attracted to any particular soft drink, cold drink or any aerated drink just because it is promoted by your favourite actor or actress. Most of us fall prey to the marketing gimmick of companies without studying its adverse on health. Instead of soft drinks, you can choose healthy alternatives like coconut water, buttermilk or sparkling water.