Moscow, September 4: The Russian Ministry of Defence on Friday stated that world's first registered Russian vaccine -- Sputnik V -- against COVID-19 was presented to the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), countries of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and the Republic of Serbia. According to the announcement, India will be among one of the recipients of the Russian vaccine.

Informing about the latest development, Russia's Ministry of Defence said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "World's first registered Russian Vaccine against #COVID19 was presented to the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), countries of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Republic of Serbia." Sputnik V: Russia in Talks with India, Drug Manufacturers for Production of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says RDIF.

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that both Russia and India were mulling on the local manufacturing of the vaccine. Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev stated that both the countries are having a close dialogue with corresponding ministries and Indian government regarding localisation of production of Sputnik V vaccine.

Adding more, Dmitriev had stated 60 per cent of all vaccines in the world are being produced in India and Russia recognises India's potential in producing Covid-19 vaccines in the manifold. Prior to this, even Indian Health Ministry had said that India was in conversation with Russia on lines of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

It is to be known that Russia is in the third stage of COVID-19 vaccine trial and recently registered Sputnik V vaccine. Russia's COVID-19 vaccine -- developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry -- was registered after less than two months of human testing.

