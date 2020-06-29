Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, to name a few, play an integral role in enhancing our health. These vegetables are loaded with nutritional properties that smoothen the functioning of the body. One such vegetable is turnip, which can be beneficial for your body in numerous ways. LatestLY brings you the health benefits of turnips which can provide relief from intestinal problems and also lower blood pressure. Broccoli Health Benefits: From Strong Heart to Good Eye Health, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Nutrient-Dense Vegetable.

Turnips or turnip greens are among the top foods in terms of the Aggregate Nutrient Density Index (ANDI) score. Turnips are low in calories but are packed with plenty of vital nutrients. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 130 g of turnips contain 2 g fibres, 8 g carbs and essential micronutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, potassium, iron and folate. As this vegetable contains a good amount of folates, it aids the production of red blood cells. Purple Cabbage For Weight Loss; Why You Should Include This Nutrient Rich Vegetable in Your Diet For Good Health.

Health Benefits of Turnips

1. Relieve Intestinal Problem - Turnips are rich in fibre which can help reduce pressure and inflammation in the colon. This vegetable can provide relief from an intestinal problem by absorbing water in the colon and making bowel movements easier.

2. Prevent Cancer - Turnips come along with glucosinolates, a compound which plays an integral role in the prevention of cancer. Apart from this, it also consists of high levels of sulforaphane that may interfere with the function of histone deacetylase, an enzyme that plays a role in the progression of cancer cells.

3. Reduce Anaemia - Turnips are a good source of vitamin C and iron, which capture non-heme iron and store it in a form that's more easily absorbed by the body. This, in turn, can help in faster iron absorption and, thereby, reduce anaemia.

4. Good For Bone Health - Turnip greens contain a good amount of vitamin K and calcium which strengthen bone health. Apart from this, it is also loaded with micronutrients like vitamin A, phosphorous and magnesium which make bones more strong.

5. Lowering Blood Pressure - According to a 2013 study in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, turnips contain dietary nitrates which improve the health of the blood vessels. Turnips also consist of potassium which helps in lowering blood pressure by releasing sodium from the body and helping arteries dilate.

You should consider including this cruciferous vegetable regularly in your meals. Also, try to include green veggies like spinach, kale, etc in your diet for overall good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).