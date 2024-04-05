Kentucky, April 5: After battling with bone cancer, a college sophomore recently passed away in the United States. In a press statement on Monday, April 1, the University of Kentucky Athletics disclosed the passing of Kate Kaufling, a member of the Kentucky Wildcats dance team, on Sunday. Kaufling was just 20-years-old. Kaufling was hailed as 'joy' by Wildcats head coach Dawn Walters in a statement. "Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates. We are all saddened by Kate's passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family", Walters said, as cited by GMA.

Kaufling attended the university in Lexington, Kentucky, where she studied nursing in addition to being a member of the dance team. In a separate statement, UK's executive associate athletics director Sandy Bell referred to Kaufling as an "amazing student." Rare Form Cancer Diagnosed in 18 people at Albama & North Carolina in US: What is Ocular Melanoma?

Kate continued her education despite receiving cancer treatments, leading by example for her teammates. Everyone who knew Kate adored her, and she will be terribly missed. We extend our sincere condolences to Holly, Steve, Abbey, and the Kaufling family on behalf of UK Athletics, Bell stated. In addition to her twin sister Abbey, a sophomore on the Wildcats Dance Team, Kaufling is survived by her parents Holly and Steve. US Toddler Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer; Parents Scramble to Raise Funds for Child.

The disease Kaufling had was osteosarcoma, a rare kind of cancer in which a tumour grows in the developing bone's new tissue (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention). Osteosarcoma and other bone tumours make up around 5% of all juvenile cancer cases. Imaging tests and a biopsy are used to detect osteosarcoma, which can cause joint discomfort, swelling above a bone or bony area of the body, or an unexplained shattered bone. Depending on the prognosis and state of the patient, treatment options for osteosarcoma may involve surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy.

