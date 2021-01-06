New Delhi, January 6: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, parts of India are facing the bird blu outbreak threat. Hundreds of birds, including crows and ducks, have died possibly due to bird flu, also called avian influenza or H5N1. In view of the rising bird deaths, the Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has set up a control room in Delhi to keep watch on the bird flu outbreak and to take stock of preventive and control measures undertaken by states. Here are the answers to frequently asked questions or FAQs surrounding the bird flu. Bird Flu in India: All You Need To Know About H5N1 and H5N8, the Avian Flu That Has Killed Many Birds in Several States.

What is Bird Flu?

Bird flu, or H5N1, is a viral disease which is contagious and can also transmit to humans. H5N8 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus. The risk of human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus that causes the bird flu is very rare unless one works in close proximity with the infected birds. New Coronavirus Strain: Total 71 People in India Have Tested Positive for New Variant of COVID-19, Says Health Ministry.

Which States Have Been Affected by Bird Flu in India?

According to Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have reported cases of the bird flu. In Rajasthan, hundreds of crows have been found dead in Baran, Kota and Jhalawar. Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, Indore and Malwa have recorded bird deaths due to the avian virus. Kerala has detected bird flu among ducks in Kottayam and Allapuzha districts. Several migratory birds have died in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. Over 4 lakh birds in Asia's biggest polutary belt in Haryana's Panchkula district have died in past 10 days.

What Are the Symptoms of Bird Flu Infection in Birds?

Sudden death without any signs, swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles and hocks, and nasal discharge are the primary symptoms of the bird flu infection.

What Are the Symptoms of Bird Flu Infection in Humans?

A person infected with the bird flu may develop symptoms such as cough, high fever, diarrhoea, respiratory issues, headache or muscle aches and malaise.

What Are Precautionary Measures?

People should avoid undercooked poultry products and meat for a while if birds have died under mysterious circumstances in their regions. One should also avoid eating raw meat and eggs in the affected regions. Washing of hands with water and soap, especially before and after handling the raw poultry and eggs, is recommended.

