When winter chills increase, everyone likes to stay at home wrapped in the blanket, drink and eat something warm to not feel cold. During the colder parts of the year, it can be tricky to stay warm. As the temperature continues to rise, cozy evenings, soft sweaters, warm furry coats, hot chocolate, and an overdose of caffeine and soup, are the vibe of winters. On the other hand, so is the feeling of uncontrolled shivering, sore throat, swollen tonsils, drowsiness, and exhaustion. These health complaints may often seem to be common, but if taken lightly, they can adversely impact your body. Here are a few things to keep warm, safe, and healthy during cold waves without turning up the heat: Winter Wonder Herbs: 5 Herbs To Keep You Warm and Healthy This Winter.

Eat Healthy: Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient fluids but avoid alcohol before going out. Include turmeric, ginger, honey, Oregano, and eggs in your diet to maintain adequate immunity. Skin Care During Winters: Moisturize your skin on a regular basis with oil and winter cream. Dress in layers. Instead of turning in the heater, wear wool, cotton, or fleecy fabrics that are warmest. Check Your Heating: Take safety measures while using electrical and gas heating devices like geezers and heaters. Have your heating system serviced regularly to make sure it works well. Frostbite: Don't ignore symptoms of frostbite, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns numb, white, or pale appearance on fingers, black blisters may appear on toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. Don't Be Lazy: Keep your metabolism running, that simply means stay active. Don't skip exercise, as your body burns more calories to stay warm during winters.

Using these tips, you can stay warm and healthy no matter how frightful the cold weather outside gets. Some pointers are applicable for you while others are tips are for improving the warmth of your space and keeping your immune strong.

