Woman's Butt Looks like She Is Wearing a 'Nappy' After a Botched-Up Butt Implant That Cost Her £15,000; Now Locked Down due to Corona

butt implants (Representational Image, Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cosmetic procedures both invasive and semi-invasive have seen a big boom in the past decade but so have the number of botched up implant procedures. In the past, there have also been deaths because of butt lift surgeries gone wrong. Every day there are growing cases of botched up butt or breast implants. The most recent case to join the list is of a woman who got "nappy bums" because of a butt implant surgery that didn't go right. Star Delguidice had spent about £15,000 (13,31,402 INR) on a butt implant surgery. However, since it botched up and gave her saggy looking "nappy bum" that she is now looking for another surgeon to fix it. Swedish Woman's Breast Implants Fall off Her Chest After a Botched-Up Boob Job from a Celebrity-Endorsed Clinic in Turkey.

The 33-year-old underwent butt implant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey. She got the surgery done in the year 2018, however, her buttocks soon began to sag because the fat around the implant began to dissolve. As a result, it began to look like she was wearing a nappy because of the saggy implants. Reports by the Mirror say that the implants she selected were "double the recommended size". Fat from her thighs, arms and stomach were used to achieve the perfect size. However, currently, the saggy implants are affecting Star's daily life and experts have even told her that they may be stressing on her spinal cord. Woman's Botched up Breast Implants Turned Them Into 'Rocks'! Know about Capsular Contracture.

She said to the Mirror, "I had around 650cc bum implants which is double the size people normal have at first. I also gained four stone in weight so they could transfer the fat from my body to my bum but it was a huge mistake. It looks like I'm wearing a nappy now and I hate looking at it as it gives me awful anxiety. I can't go out anywhere without being laughed at and even in the gym I'm forced to tell people what has happened." Breast Implant Unsafe? USFDA Re-Examines Safety Concern, as Women Complain of Problems Post Surgery.

Star is looking for a surgeon who can help her with a corrective surgery done in the UK. The second surgery will remove her fat from her stomach and insert it into her bum to pad up the implant and create a more rounded shape. She said: "I would have booked this in straight away but due to coronavirus I will not be able to travel for months which is disappointing. I have been told by other doctors that my implants are resting on my spinal cord and if they were not removed that I could end up in a wheelchair for life. It's terrifying but I'm hopeful I'll get it all sorted this year so I can feel happy about my appearance again."

Star is not new to such procedures, she has earlier spent more than £240,000 on "breast implants, liposuction, four nose jobs, jaw and forehead contouring, two eyebrow lifts, nipple reduction, eyelash treatment, veneers and a surgical lip lift", reports the Mirror. She was also looking to get a "perfect Barbie vagina". It is a kind of vaginoplasty that will tighten and make her vaginal opening smaller.

Right from procedures like collagen, botox injections to breast implants, buttock lifts and nose jobs and the latest chin lifts, also known as Mentoplasty, there has been a sudden boom of the public trying out these procedures. However, it is important to know that one must get it done only by certified practitioners. Just recently, a butt surgery went horribly wrong after a woman got cooking oil injected into her butt that left her fighting for life. The 52-year-old woman, also known as Aleida Garcia Ortez wanted to get a butt lift surgery done. However, it caused her to reach on the verge of death as she gets cooking oil injected into her buttocks.