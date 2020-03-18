Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit

Home Exercises (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The coronavirus outbreak has left fitness freaks dejected as all gyms and health clubs in most parts of the world have been shut down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. It isn't easy for people who are addicted to workout to stay away from barbells and dumbbells. In India, as per state orders, gyms have been ordered to shut down till March 31, 2020. With gyms shut, all that we can do is find a solution to maintain our fitness levels during these days. Let's take a look at five easy home exercises which can help you avoid weight gain and increase in fat percentage. Coronavirus Outbreak: People With Blood Group 'A' More Prone to Virus, 'O' Blood Type at Lower Risk, Reveals Study.

It is important to note that an individual who has been training for many years doesn't just lose muscle in a matter of 10-15 days. It is just that post workout, our body gets pumped and looks more ripped, and we feel that each workout session is important. However, that's not the case, the muscles are developed over a course of time and a month or few weeks gap in your workout will only reduce sharpness due to increase in fat, but it will not reduce the size. In order to maintain the muscle mass and body fat percentage, the below exercises assisted with clean healthy eating should be carried at home. Coronavirus Won't Survive Summers? Theories And Arguments For And Against Rise in Temperature Killing COVID-19 Virus Surface Online.

Exercises at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

1. Push-Ups

This old-school exercise is the best way to maintain upper body strength. It not only works on chest, shoulder and tricep, but it also strengthens your back and core, if performed to perfection. Perform five sets of 15 repetitions with a full complete range of motion for effective result.

2. Bodyweight Squat

This exercise helps in keeping the strength of quadriceps muscles intact and also helps in fat loss. It is necessary to keep the lower body mobility active when at home. Therefore, try doing maximum sets of bodyweight squat exercise with good reps in order to have the body well maintained.

3. Lunges

This is another lower body exercise which works on glutes effectively. You can do stationary lunges of five sets with 15 repetitions.

4. Mountain Climber

This exercise works on core muscle and helps in effective fat loss by increasing heart rate. With practice, you should be able to perform it smoothly with good pace. Initially, you can do five sets of 30 seconds each.

5. Planks & Side Planks

This is the best exercise to maintain the chiselled core and keep belly fat at a minimum. Planks even work on your back muscle, shoulder and arms. Side plank is good for oblique and love handles. You can perform three sets each of planks and side planks.

The above exercises should suffice to maintain your overall body muscle strength and endurance. Remember, gyms have been closed for your safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the end, existence is more important, weight lifting exercises can be brought to track even after a break. Also, during this break, mostly stay indoors, eat immunity booster foods and continue following a healthy diet, which is the main key for body maintenance.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)