Workplace Wellness: Natural Ways To Combat The 4p.m. Energy Slump and Instantly Feel More Refreshed!

Energy slump (Photo credits: Flickr)

It is 4 p.m., and you are bombarded with lack of motivation, body aches, fatigue, hunger and foggy brain. You down two mugs of black coffee and nothing seems to work to up energy levels. If experiencing a midday slump has become a regular occurrence, you need to do something more than the coffee to make the second half of your work day more productive. These tips will help you get out of that dreaded midday lull.

Avoid a Carbohydrate-Rich Meal for Lunch

You will find yourself yawning more if you have just downed a bowl of pasta for lunch. Carbohydrates contain the amino acid tryptophan which induces sleepiness and a strong desire to nap after a meal. Eat a hearty salad for lunch, along with some lean protein to keep you full. How to Avoid Overeating? Health Hacks for People Who Always Feel Hungry.

Opt For Some Citrus

Having an orange or grapefruit as your midday snack or a glass of lemon juice can be an excellent way to charge you up. If you want, you can also quickly sniff some citrus-scented essential oils for a quick pick-me-up. Citrus is known to improve both your mood and energy levels. Why Do You Feel So Exhausted After Crying? Quick Tips to Not Feel Drained After an Emotional Outburst.

Stretch and Move Around

You will get the blood flowing back to your muscles and brain by merely going for a walk. This will boost your energy levels almost instantly. If you are too lazy to go for a walk, do some stretching on your desk. Acupressure Can Help Ease Lower Back Pain.

Up Your Water Intake

Dehydration is one of the biggest causes of fatigue and energy slumps in the afternoon. So simply down a glass of water for an instant energy boost. Also, ensure that you increase your intake your fluids and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

According to a recent study, taking a 20-30 minutes power nap can help improve your mental capacity and cognitive alertness. So if you can, put your head down on your desk and take a quick nap.