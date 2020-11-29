World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year since 1988. It is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourns those who have died of the disease. The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to also spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care around the world. World AIDS Day has become one of the most widely recognised international health days. It is also to make increased access to treatment and prevention services available. Ahead of World AIDs Day 2020, we bring to you date, significance and events associated with the observance. Facts about HIV That Will Totally Shock You.

Due to COVID-19, HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services are disrupted in countries with fragile health systems. Less provision of these services will leave many at greater risk of HIV infection and AIDS-related deaths. Also, adopting innovative ways to overcome disruptions in services caused by COVID-19. WHO pays tribute to all working to provide HIV services, and in calling on global leaders and citizens to rally for “global solidarity” to maintain essential HIV services during COVID 19 and beyond. World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988. Why Are Indian Women More Vulnerable to HIV/AIDS Than Men?

Every year, various events and workshops are held to create awareness about the importance of the day. AIDS has killed between 28.9 million and 41.5 million people worldwide, and an estimated 36.7 million people are living with HIV as of 2017. It is one of the most important global public health issues in recorded history. In recent times, antiretroviral treatment has decreased since its peak in 2005.

