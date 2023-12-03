World AIDS Day 2023 will be celebrated on December 1. This annual commemoration is focused on raising awareness about the AIDS pandemic caused by HIV infection. The observance is also a chance to mourn those who've died of the disease. World AIDS Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO), and each year; the observance is focused on raising awareness about the diseases, how to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS, as well as to remove the stigma attached to people who live with HIV. As we commemorate World AIDS Day 2023, here is everything you need to know: World AIDS Day 2023 Theme, how to celebrate World AIDS Day, and more. World AIDS Day Slogans, Quotes & Messages: Sayings and Captions To Raise the Awareness on HIV/ AIDS.

When is World AIDS Day?

World AIDS Day is marked on December 1 every year. first conceived in August 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, World AIDS Day aimed to raise awareness about the causes of AIDS, how it spreads and to end the stigma and fears surrounding this illness. While AIDS is predominantly an STD (sexually transmitted disease) that is caused by HIV infection, there were various misconceptions and myths surrounding the spread of the illness, which led to serious repercussions. World AIDS Day observance was focused on addressing these issues and putting an end to them by raising awareness about AIDS and HIV.

World AIDS Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World AIDS Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps steer the conversation and communication towards a single topic and raise better awareness globally. World AIDS Day 2023 theme is "Let Communities Lead." This theme aims to shift the narrative from experts increasing awareness about the illness towards providing a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles.

The celebration of World AIDS Day is also an opportunity for people across the world to remember the challenges of the millions who laid their lives due to HIV & AIDS and did so in rather challenging circumstances. According to sources, 85.6 million [64.8 million–113.0 million] people have become infected with HIV and 40.4 million [32.9 million–51.3 million] people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. World AIDS Day is a chance to remember and mourn these losses. It also helps raise awareness about not just the ways to prevent the spread of HIV & AIDS but also destigmatising the lives of those living with HIV.

