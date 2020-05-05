World Asthma Day 2020: From Ginger to Honey, Top Natural Remedies to Ease the Symptoms of This Respiratory Illness

Ginger (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

One thing all people living with asthma know is that pollen is a devil for symptoms under control! And since it is the season of allergies, one needs to take extra care when it comes to preventing the triggers and managing the symptoms. Given that a lot of us live with asthma, we have rounded up natural remedies that may help relieve your symptoms in conjunction with your regular prescribed medication. Keep your inhaler at ready and, make a note of these tips.

Ginger

Ginger can help you breathe more easily. The root vegetable has been proven to support your respiratory system by opening your airways, allowing you to breathe easy. In fact, in a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology suggested that, oral ginger supplements can improve in overall asthma symptoms. Just brew some ginger in your tea and enjoy your warm beverage.

Garlic

Eat more garlic! It can promote the breakdown and release of histamine in the body, which in turn can prevent many allergic reactions. Just use garlic as a flavour to enhance your savoury dishes. World Asthma Day 2020: Important Facts About The Chronic Lung Condition.

Honey

Add more honey to your smoothies and tea. The sweet nectar can be extremely beneficial in reducing inflammation in the bronchial tubes as well as any mucous build-up. You can also use honey to soothe irritation in the throat from coughing. World Asthma Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Spreads Awareness About The Chronic Inflammatory Disease.

Coffee

Caffeine is a bronchodilator and can help in reducing respiratory muscle fatigue. A study published in the Journal Review found that coffee helped people with asthma to improve the functioning of the airways for hours after consumption. World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition.

Lavender Oil

The lavender essential oil can assist with swelling and inflammation caused by allergies and asthma. Just add a few drops of the oil to a humidifier or diffuser and inhale deeply to reap the benefits.

However, remember that these natural remedies are not a replacement for conventional medicine to treat and relieve asthma. Be sure that you take proper medical advice to manage your condition.