World Asthma Day 2020: Know More About The Disease

World Asthma Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the past few decades lot of attention has been given on the awareness and management of Asthma which is a common lung disorder in which inflammation causes the bronchi to swell and narrow the airways, creating breathing difficulties. Presently the Asthma affects over 235 million people across the globe which affects children more than the adults.

If the Asthma is not effectively managed by its patients then it may turn into life threatening disease. As per the World Health Organization most of the asthma-related deaths occur in low- and lower-middle income countries. World Asthma Day 2020: How to Make Exercising Safer and Easier for People with This Respiratory Condition.

In India the scenario is equally worrisome as asthma affects about 6% of children and 2% of adults. But in the recent times the mass awareness campaigns have tried to control the Asthma through various steps which includes media and society pro activeness.

With the same objective to highlight the cause of the Asthma patients the 'World Asthma Day' is celebrated annually on the first Tuesday of May. This year World Asthma Day is celebrated on 05th May 2020.

The Causes of Asthma: According to WHO the fundamental causes of the Asthma are still not fully understood but a combination of genetic predisposition with environmental exposure to inhaled substances and particles that triggers allergic reactions or irritate the airways, such as:

· Indoor allergens (for example, house dust mites in bedding, carpets and stuffed furniture, pollution and pet dander)

· Outdoor allergens (such as pollens and moulds)

· Tobacco smoke

· Chemical irritants in the workplace

· Air pollution

The common signs and symptoms of the Asthma includes:

· Shortness of breath

· Chest tightness or pain

· Trouble sleeping caused by shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

· A whistling or wheezing sound when exhaling (wheezing is a common sign of asthma in children)

· Coughing or wheezing attacks that are worsened by a respiratory virus, such as a cold or the flu.

Managing the Asthma: The Asthma cannot be cured but with the help appropriate management it could be easily managed which enables its patients to live good quality life. The inhaled corticosteroids are recommended to impede the progression of severe asthma and consequently reduce the chances of asthma exacerbation and deaths. How Much Exercise is Too Much? Know Consequences of Overtraining Syndrome (OTS)

Apart from the medication the Asthma patients should avoid the stimuli that irritate and inflame the airways.

Although Asthma is not as fatal as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other chronic diseases, but failure to use appropriate medications or to adhere to treatment can lead to death.