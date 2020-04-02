World Autism Awareness Day 2020: What Therapies Do Autistic Children Need? Here's How to Care for an Autistic Kid at Home

Autism (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Has your child been diagnosed with autism? Even before you stress out and start to panic, you must begin the right course of action by initiating the required therapies. And while not all treatments start at the same time and not all children need therapies, it is imperative to find an expert who can understand the complications and tell you where to begin with. Here are a few therapies that the experts commonly recommend to improve their skills. Make note!

Special Education Therapy

This therapy helps develop your child's self-help skills, along with his academic capabilities. This therapy will help your child eat independently, take a bath, get dressed and communicate the need to go to out. World Autism Awareness Day 2020: From Causes to Types, 7 Most Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) About Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Behaviour Therapy

Since your child is unable to understand social structures and social environment, the behaviour therapy will help your child manage anxiety and stress through positive reinforcement. World Autism Awareness Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness About People With Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Social Skill Therapy

Autistic children lack social skills. The individual or group sessions in this therapy, can help your child learn unspoken social rules while connecting with peers and other people around.

Speech Therapy

Speech impairment due to weak muscles of the mouth or due to your child's inability to process the information, can be corrected with speech therapy. Processed Foods and Autism May be Related, Says New Study.

Caring for an Autistic Child at Home

If you have an autistic kid at home, loving attention and an environment to maximise their potential can be the best gifts. While there is no cure for autism spectrum, small steps can have a considerable impact. Here's what you can do to help your child.

• Help them find friends with whom they can connect and play.

• Enrol them in creative sports to channelise their energy.

• Make use of practical methods while teaching at home. For example, you can teach them counting while shopping or cooking.

• Spend a lot of time reading as a family.

• Give your child the emotional support they need when they feel frustrated or lose faith.

• Check their academic progress and support them whenever needed.

• Do not ignore the difficulties that your child is facing.

In the remember that treatment and guidance from an expert are crucial for the betterment of your child. It is also vital that you care for yourself while you care for your child. Parenting an autism kid can be extremely stressful, so you need to take special care of yourself too!